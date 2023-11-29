PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven wrestling team produced the school’s first state champion last season and is returning its most talented roster to date this winter.

North Bay Haven senior, David Mercado is coming off the program’s first individual state title as a junior and returns with several state contenders around him.

Three notable returners are Bear Siegal, Xander Stillgess, and Nathan Mercado who were all one match shy of the state tournament last winter.

The Buccaneers have also received a couple of major transfers, one from Arnold and another from out of state who won a state championship as a sophomore.

North Bay Haven head coach, Zane Turnipseed said his team’s goal is to win a region title this year.

“We only lost one senior last year from the boys, one senior from the girls,” Turnipseed said. “So just sticking with what we’ve been working on, the plan doesn’t change, it’s just taking that experience building off of it. We always talk about not losing it the same way twice, you’ll get it pretty good pretty quick.”

The high school wrestling regular season runs till the first week of January with districts and post-season meets running through February.