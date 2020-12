PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven is extending their postponement on sports until Dec. 28.

They originally postponed them until Dec. 14, but after the Bay Haven Charter Academy Board voted to close the school from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18 on Thursday night, they decided to extend the ban on extracurricular activities.

According to North Bay Haven Principal Mike McLaughlin, teams will not be able to practice or play until then.

