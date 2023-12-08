PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys soccer team is off to its best start in program history, winning the first eight games of the season.

In 12 years as a program, the NBH boys team has only had two winning seasons, and their overall record is well under .500.

This season, the Buccaneers began a perfect 8-0. North Bay Haven Soccer Program Director Jason Cole said he can point to an exact moment that things changed.

“One year and five days ago, when Coach Alex took over the program, Cole said. “She has been the continuity and she’s building the program the right way.”

And the players agree with Coach Cole. Head Coach Alexandria Everhart took over the reins of the team in the middle of last season.

“My sophomore year when I got here, we did not have a good season,” North Bay Haven senior Carter Cole said. “And halfway through last year, my junior year, we had coach Alex step in and ended up winning a lot more games than we had before.”

While this winter is Everhart’s first full season leading the boys program, she said she’s not exactly new to North Bay Haven soccer.

“I’m excited for it because I actually was part of the first girl’s team at North Bay Haven when North Bay Haven first became a school,” Everhart said. “And so, I’ve got to see it go from we lose everything, even on the girls side, to winning district champions for the girls. And now I get to see it from the boys side too.”

In the Buccaneers’ first eight wins, none was bigger to the program than their season opener against county rival, Mosley. North Bay Haven sophomore Chase Reed said their chemistry has grown leaps and bounds.

“We really start to shine and perform well once we play as a team,” Reed said. “Like for Mosley as an example, we played really well as a team and were able to beat them for the first time.”

In North Bay Haven’s first eight wins, they’ve outscored opponents 49-9. Sophomore Sabastian Castillo said the program is young and only getting started.

“I feel like from the experience we’re getting, we’re going to keep progressing and keep beating new teams that we haven’t beaten before,” Castillo said.

The Buccaneers face Bay High School on Friday night. If they win, it will be their first victory over the Tornadoes in program history.

