North Bay Haven names Jeremy Deal as head boys basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven named Jeremy Deal as their new head boys basketball coach.

Deal is no stranger to Panama City. He was the head coach at Palm Bay Prep Academy last year, but he’s also coached at Walton Middle School and Ponce De Leon. He’s been coaching the sport for about 14 years now.

“I’ve played kinda the same teams over and over so we’re kinda getting to see some new kids new blood and I’m excited to see what we can build here,” Deal said. “We have a lot of kids that go to this school so we have a lot to choose from and I really think we have a chance to do something here.”

Deal wanted to coach at North Bay Haven because it’s a bigger school and with a bigger school comes bigger competition. He wants his Buccaneers team to be competitive this year.

“I think we could be pretty competitive we don’t have a lot of height, we don’t have any 6’7′, 6’8′ kids walking around, but the kids I have met have a lot of heart and that’s the one thing you can’t coach,” Deal said. “The kids are hungry, they want to win, they want to play, and the schedule for us is set up good. We should be able to compete against the schools we got. “

Deal said he first plans on seeing where the players are skill wise and then they will work on the fundamental before the season starts.