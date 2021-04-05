North Bay Haven names Dustin Rennspies as new athletic director

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven Buccaneers named Dustin Rennspies as their new athletic director on Monday.

Rennspies has roots in the area as he went to Mosley High School and graduated in 1991.

“I’m extremely excited. The opportunity to come back home, it’s fantastic,” Rennspies said. “You know, this is where I met my wife, this is where I went to school, this is where I grew up, and being able to bring my son back here and have him experience those things, it’s more than I can ask for.”

He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of high school and played in the minor leagues from 1992 to 1993. He played for both the Dodgers and Braves organizations.

He then went on to coach JUCO baseball, even making a stop at Chipola College.

Currently, he’s the athletic director at Alpharetta High School in Georgia, but his contract ends with the school on June 15 and he will be with the Buccaneers very soon after that.

Rennspies said his goals for the athletic program at North Bay Haven are simple.

“We’re going to develop the athletes that wanna come here and get a great education and also have the ability to play in a great sports environment and wherever that takes us, that takes us,” Rennspies said. “The focus is gonna be on competition and development and that’s why I’m going to do is support that and build that.”

He takes over the athletic director position from Kevin Jacobs, who resigned earlier this year.