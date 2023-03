SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven softball team run-ruled Rutherford 18-0 and Mosley run-ruled Bay 12-1 Wednesday night, both advancing to the county semifinals.

No. 3 seed North Bay Haven will face No. 2 seed Bozeman at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

No. 4 seed Mosley will take on No. 1 seed Arnold at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

All Bay County softball tournament games are being played at Rutherford High School.