PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven hosted a volleyball tournament with Baker, St. John Paul II and Destin competing Saturday.

North Bay Haven head coach, Emersonn Cabatu said he wanted to give his team the chance to compete against high level teams.

The Buccaneer’s varsity team is younger than most with half of team freshmen players.

Another focus for the tournament was to give the players the chance to play outside of the school week, so they don’t have to deal with the stress of school on top of the game.

Cabatu said this tournament was a great way to give the younger athletes a chance to get extra practice.

“The environment is different,” Cabatu said. “The fans are different, so during practices it’s a very controlled environment. Kids are playing. They are having fun. There’s no parents. There’s no stress, but here there’s added stress. There’s actually game play like this. See other teams, other movements, other offensive and defensive strategies. Really really enhances their play. It’s well above what drills can replicate.”

North Bay Haven fell to Baker, but picked up a win over Destin and St. John Paul II.