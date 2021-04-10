North Bay Haven hosts Evolution 360 O-Line camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven hosted Donovan Jackson’s Evolution 360 O-Line Camp on Saturday.

Donovan Jackson is an offensive line specialist with NFL and college coaching experience, and was on the staff of the 2019 National Championship LSU team. It was a one-day camp and was for football players 8th-12th grade.

“My first time ever playing was in high school, so I had to learn from scratch at the high school level,” Jackson said. “But these guys, some of which may have been middle school transitioning to high school, they’re getting the chance to learn the basic nuances then, the basic stuff that will take them all throughout their playing careers, you know from footwork and steps and hands, and just all the essentials of playing offensive line.”

Many schools from across the panhandle were represented at the camp, and Chipley offensive lineman, Landen Pettis, said it was a good experience to train with other schools.

“I love that, that aspect of working together,” Pettis said. “You know, obviously we’re going to play each other at some point, but we can work hard together to get better.”

“And coach Jackson definitely has some rep, he’s worked for all kinds of places, LSU was the main one that drew me because they had one of the best offensive lines in a long time, and I saw that he was there and I just knew that I had to come get some work in.”

This was the first time Jackson has brought is Evolution 360 camp to the panhandle, but says that after today, he hopes it’s not his last.

“Everybody was energized, everyone was focused and tuned in, and ultimately, it’s cliché but it was the Mamba Mentality,” Jackson said. “It was all locked in and ready to go. That was rewarding to me.”

“So I got a lot more out of this than I’m probably sure any of them did, just because I got a chance to come and coach such great young men.”