PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven Charter Academy Athletics introduced Bobby Hughes Jr. as the next head baseball coach.

Hughes graduated from Marianna High School and played baseball at Chipola College. From there, he went on to play baseball at Auburn University Montgomery.

Hughes coached in Alabama for 16 years at the collegiate and high school levels. He’s spent the last nine years coaching in the Panhandle at Marianna and Graceville.

“He’s been around coaching his whole life,” North Bay Haven athletic director Steve Gillispie said. “It’s in his family tree, and he’s got a real track record of building programs and developing young people as young men and as baseball players. So all of that combined and the fact that he is here on campus every day, I think really made it an attractive hire for us.”

During Hughes’ six years at Marianna, he had a record of 100-59-2.

Hughes said his focus for the Bucs this season is all about fundamentals.

“I’m very competitive,” Hughes said. “That’s what I want to instill in our kids to be competitive at anything they do and hard work pays off. I’m a big believer in that.”

Hughes will also serve as an assistant coach for the varsity football team and as the head JV football coach.