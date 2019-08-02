North Bay Haven hires Daniel Barefield as head varsity baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven introduced Daniel Barefield at the Buccaneers new head varsity baseball coach Thursday.

Barefield is not new to the team, he was the JV coach for three seasons prior. He also has plenty of experience with the varsity team as he coached the summer ball team while the head coaching position was not yet filled and was the batting coach for the team for the past three seasons.

“I’m very excited,” Barefield said. “This will be my first varsity head coaching position and just to be able to put my imprint on something and take the field as the head coach. I’m very excited and looking forward to the season.”

He’s taking over at a good time too. North Bay Haven will have a brand new baseball field right across the street by the time the season rolls around. The team had to play at Cain Griffin since they didn’t have their own field.

“With Cain Griffin, it was a city field so we were kinda having to depend on them for some things. So right across the street that will be our home,” Griffin said. “That will be something that these players can take and say that it’s theirs, it’s their field.”