North Bay Haven head baseball coach resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven is on the hunt for a new head baseball coach.

Head coach Daniel Barefield resigned on Thursday, according to North Bay Haven Principal Mike McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said Barefield resigned due to family reasons.

Barefield was hired back in the summer of 2019. In his first season, which was shortened due to COVID-19, the Buccaneers went 3-4. This year, he led them to an 8-15 record on the season.

He was the JV coac at the school for three years before taking over the varsity team. He will continue to teach at the school.

North Bay Haven said they have posted the job and are conducting a nationwide search for his replacement.