North Bay Haven girls weightlifting team brings holiday cheer to nursing home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls weightlifting team visited the St. Andrews Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center Monday evening to spread some holiday cheer.

“Getting to do this and make people smile and give them company makes me feel like a happier person,” North Bay Haven weightlifter

Hannah Pettinelli said.

The team passed out cookies and played bingo with residents that don’t have family to celebrate with this time of year.

“I feel like kids these days like my generation don’t really give back to the community as much as they should and they don’t really get out there, they are always glued to their phones,” North Bay Haven weightlifter Maycee Overton said. “So being here, it’s really good we are doing this.”

North Bay Haven weightlifting head coach Aaron Paille said when he brought up this opportunity to the girls, they all said yes.

“We’re a community that’s much stronger and I think in the holidays this is the time we need to step up and say hey we gotta serve,” Paille said. “This is the best way you’re gonna experience any kind of God you have in the universe.”

The team said it was nice to be able to give back in such a meaningful way this holiday and it was a great way for them to bond some more as well.

“I just love the fact they wanted to help out another person. Just like we would help out in the weight room, I mean you are encouraging people while you’re lifting on the platform, this is another platform,” Paille said. “This is just another place we can encourage another person in another area.”

The team also might have gained a few new fans after Monday night’s event.

“I just met a guy and his name was Richard and he was super sweet and we were telling him how much we could lift and he was blown away, it was funny,” Overton said.

Paille plans to do another trip to the nursing home in February with the North Bay Haven boys weightlifting team.