North Bay Haven girls tennis finish historic season; fall to Pensacola in region finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls tennis team finished their historic season on Thursday after they fell to Pensacola in the regional finals.

The Buccaneers finished with an 8-1 record and were crowned county and district champions for the first time ever this year.

They also managed to accomplish all that with a young team, 40 percent of them were in middle school.

The North Bay Haven boys team was undefeated this year as well and won the county championships. They finished third in the district competition.

