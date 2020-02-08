North Bay Haven girls soccer team wins district championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls soccer team were crowned the 3A District 2 champs after beating Florida High Friday night.

The Buccaneers and Seminoles were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation forcing the winner of this one to be decided by penalty kicks.

“So nervewracking, I was like I might watch from the bathroom, y’all got this I was so nervous,” Buccaneers player Emma Wilson said.

Wilson wasn’t the only one nervous. Buccaneers goalie Brittany Elizondo was terrified to go up against the Seminoles.

“I knew the whole team was counting on me and I couldn’t just give up. I’m like it’s me right now and I can miss, if I save the ball or miss it, I know my team’s got my back but I need to stay strong for them,” Elizondo said.

Elizondo ended up not letting her team down. She had two major saves which gave the Buccaneers the chance they needed. Junior Ashley Doran made the game winning PK and the Buccaneers flooded the field.

“It was so relieving, I just started bursting into tears,” Elizondo said. “All the stress all the emotions, all together it just came out. I didn’t even notice we had won until everyone started screaming. I was like what is going on?”

“I’m very excited it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Wilson said.

North Bay Haven head girls soccer coach Jennifer Morris said the team worked extremely hard for this moment.

“Super proud of them,” Morris said. “We knew we could do it, we just didn’t know how it would turn out and PK’s always bring extra excitement. It was just a really good game to watch.”

The Buccaneers weren’t just celebrating the win though. When the game ended, they spent time letting the Seminoles know how awesome they played in the game.

“Even though we won they didput up a good fight. They are an amazing team and we can’t take that from them,” Elizondo said. “It was a 50/50 shot on the field and they deserve the recognition that they did an excellent job and they should not feel ashamed for losing, it could have been anyone. “

North Bay Haven plays the waiting game now until Sunday when they find out who their next opponent is in regionals.