PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven girls’ lacrosse team won the program’s first two games ever this season.

“That’s probably the most difficult part, knowing that you have to go against teams that have been playing since their like childhood, but we just try to grow as much as we can despite that,” North Bay Haven junior midfielder Lauren Davis said.

After going 0-13 in two and a half seasons, the Lady Buccaneers earned their first win over Navarre. The team they fell to in the season opener.

“Hard to imagine us winning a game,” North Bay Haven junior attack Kelsey Grath said. “So when it finally did happen, it definitely gave us a lot more confidence. And we were very happy about it.”

It’s a victory some players have been working towards for years.

“We rushed the field after,” Davis said. “We stayed on the field for like an hour after the win and we had to ask to turn the scoreboard back on just to take pictures.”

Last year, this win was almost impossible. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams were without a head coach until Eddie Walker stepped in to give both programs a second chance.

“It’s all for them,” North Bay Haven Head Girls’ Lacrosse Coach Eddie Walker said. “I’m here to support them, to help provide them the guidance and direction that they’re looking for because they’re the ones that are really driving this program.

The Bucs notched another win propelling them into the postseason. In their first playoff appearance, NBH will face 8-3 powerhouse South Walton on Monday, April 10.