PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls defeated Bay 7-1 and the Bay boys returned the favor by defeating North Bay Haven 4-1 in the Friday afternoon doubleheader.

The North Bay Haven girls improved to 10-3 and will visit Bozeman on Tuesday, January 9.

The Bay girls fell to 6-4 and will visit Destin on Thursday, December 11.

Bay boys improved to 8-3-2 and will visit Navarre on Tuesday, December 9.

The North Bay Haven boys fell to 12-2 and will visit Bozeman on Tuesday, January 9.