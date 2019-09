PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven Buccaneers beat West Florida 3-1 on Saturday.

The team is now 7-0 on the season.

“That was a lesson for them today, you know when things are not going well as a team you know are we capable of overcoming ourselves and they did that today,” said North Bay Haven head coach Fred Corbin.

The air conditioning was out at North Bay Haven’s gym which added to the intensity of the game.

North Bay Haven plays Marianna on Monday.