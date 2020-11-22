North Bay Haven football wins first game on home field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven Buccaneers beat Franklin County 42-7 in the “Webb’s Seafood Oyster Bowl” on Saturday. The game counted as a regular-season game and was played after both teams were knocked out of the FHSAA State Playoffs.

The game was the first varsity football game to ever be played on North Bay Haven’s campus.

“For the kids to play a game on their own campus where we’re not paying rent on someone else’s field it’s our they came out of our locker room they got to play in front of our fans on our field it’s so huge,” North Bay Haven head coach Andy Siegal said.