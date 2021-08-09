North Bay Haven football team has size and numbers this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven football team is unique this season.

They are the largest squad in the program’s history with 66 players on the roster.

Buccaneers head coach Andy Siegal said the team is so big they didn’t have enough lockers for all of them, so they have to build two more.

However, a large team isn’t a bad problem to have heading into this year.

“I think it’s cause they know we’re trying to do things right. We’re building a good product on the field. We’re giving them a good experience. You know, they get the classroom, they get the football field, they get the life-lessons. We try to do so many things. We try to have a good time. You know, we’re trying to build a championship program. I think the foundation is starting to get there. We just need to keep building,” Siegal said.

Although the team is large, the players still believe they are closer than ever this season.

“We’re just more bonded as a team and more committed than we have been in the past. I think we’re more closer as a family than we have been. We have a lot of optional practices that we all still showed up, we’re just more of a team than we have been in the past,” North Bay Haven quarterback Chad Watts said.

The team isn’t just large in numbers, but in the size of the players too.

Coach Siegal said they have multiple guys on the roster who are 6’1′ and taller and more than 200 pounds.

The players think that size is gonna be a game changer for them on the field this year.

“We run a lot, we practice a lot and they learned from the guys in front of us last year so they are good and ready to go,” North Bay Haven running back and linebacker Nathan Webb said.

“A lot of new players a lot of new faces just exciting to see what they can do, I think that’s the most impressive thing just seeing the younger guys step up and make plays,” Watts said.

The Buccaneers kick off their season against Holmes County on August 27.