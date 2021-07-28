North Bay Haven football team gets some help conditioning from U.S. Marines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven football team is finishing up their summer conditioning before practice begins next week and they called in some help from a few U.S. Marines at Wednesday’s workout.

“Obviously the greatest leadership, greatest teamwork in the world is the U.S Military so why not bring the experts out to do that?” North Bay Haven football coach Andy Siegal said.

The Buccaneers, with the help of Gunnery Sergeant Joshua Pestana, went through some tough team activities to build their leadership skills and teamwork before the season begins.

“It’s forcing them to be in leadership positions they might not be accustomed to dealing with conflict, putting teams together with four different leaders in charge so all these different alpha males coming together, they are gonna bump heads. They have to figure out a way to overcome those obstacles and work as a team to reach their goals,” Pestana said.

This is some that Coach Siegal tries to do each summer with the team because he thinks it really improves them as players.

“Coach Siegal preaches that individuals get nothing done, he doesn’t’ allow teams full of individuals cause that doesn’t get them anywhere so the team concept is very important in the Marine Corp and the football field,” Pestana said.

It’s not an easy conditioning day for the Buccaneers, but the team still showed up to it and completed it.

“There ain’t a guy over there that’s a Coach Siegal fan right now, they are muddy, nasty, they smell so bad I can smell them over here right now but that’s just building the stuff we are trying to build,” Pestana said.

North Bay Haven will play their first game of the season on August 27 against Holmes County.