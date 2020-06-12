North Bay Haven football tackles inconveniences on campus and begins summer workouts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven Football team is having to get creative to follow CDC and Bay District guidelines as the team begins summer workouts.

The Buccaneers’ game field, which is used for practice, and the school’s gym are both off limits right now as they’re being worked on.

The team now has a new practice field and although its close to complete, it still has some work left to be done.

The coaching staff has found a way to compensate for the lack of available space.

Small groups of athletes are rotating between the weight room, parking lot and the unfinished practice field to get their workouts in.

“We’ve just got to make the best of a bad situation, so hey this is what we’ve got lets make it better,” said North Bay Haven head football coach, Andy Siegal.

The team is used to practicing on the asphalt as their game field is worked on every summer, but this year they are looking forward to being on their new practice field soon.

“The fact that we’ve got this grass and any day now we’re gonna be able to do some things out there is awesome,” Siegal said.

Another advantage of the small sized group workouts is the school’s small weight room is not overcrowded as it has been in the past.

“I can actually modify specific movements because there’s less guys in here,” said North Bay Haven strength and conditioning coach, Aaron Pailee.

Just like other teams in Bay County, the athletes are now accustom to the new sanitizing regimen during workouts.

“As soon as a kid gets done on weights dead lift whatever they’re doing they have to go wipe down with their own rag then the next kid is able to go after that,” ​Pailee said.

Players and coaches are remaining optimistic and working with what they have for now, but they look forward to all of their facilities being available for use again soon.