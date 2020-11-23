North Bay Haven football seniors finish time as Bucs with an unforgettable first home game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven football team had more seniors on its roster this year than the program ever has before. The group was able to end their time as Buccaneers playing on the campus of their school, something they were never sure was going to happen.

“To actually see it happen and materialize is crazy, it’s something that’s really cool,” North Bay Haven football senior Cole Haddock said.

The team made program history by playing its first varsity game on the school’s new home football field on Saturday.

“The slogan here is high expectations, high achievement, so I wanted to make sure this field was perfect,” North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal said.

Coaches and parents spent hours putting finishing touches on the field so it could be ready for Saturday’s Webb’s Seafood Oyster Bowl.

“It’s unbelievable, can’t even begin to describe how much has been done for us for nothing just because,” Haddock said.

Buccaneers head coach Andy Siegal said ending the season with the bowl game was his way to honor the senior class that’s never given up, despite all the challenges they’ve faced during their time with the team.

“They’re fighters, they got hearts of champions and I just love every one of them,” Siegal said.

Each played walked away from their time as a Buccaneer with a take away from the day, for John Hardman, it was scoring his first touchdown in a black and blue uniform.

“Coach always tells us we’re gonna remember this for the rest of our lives, this day and I know I will,” Hardman said.

North Bay Haven won the game 42-7 over Franklin County.