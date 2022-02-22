PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven athletic director Dustin Rennspies announced Tuesday that the football program and head coach Andy Siegal are parting ways.

Siegal coached the Buccaneers football team for four seasons, and while Rennspies did not articulate a specific reason for the two sides’ separation, he said the decision was mutual.

“After speaking with Andy Siegal this afternoon, we have decided by mutual agreement that Coach Siegal will not return as the Head Coach for North Bay Haven next season,” Rennspies said. “Decisions like this are never easy to make, but we want to thank Andy for his efforts over the last four years.

“We will begin our search for a new head coach immediately and will be deliberate in securing a leader that is the best fit for the program.”

Siegal and the Buccaneers finished the 2021 season with a 3-7 record.