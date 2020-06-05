North Bay Haven football player Ben Burnham Jr. signs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven football player Ben Burnham Jr. signed to play at West Virginia Wesleyan College Thursday afternoon.

Burnham was a big leader on the Buccanneers offensive line this past season, but almost didn’t get to show it as he had an ACL injury back in December of 2018.

He didn’t quit though, winning his spot on the offensive line back after his rehab. He played in seven games his senior year.

Burnham said he was thrilled to sign in front of his friends and family.

“It truly is exciting to be able to sign with everything going on, it worried me if I’d ever have this chance, but it, my heart’s going through leaps and bounds that I’m finally able to do this and other athletes across the country are able to,” Burnham said.

Burnham is the fourth player that North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal has sent to the Bobcats in his career.

Burnham said he’s can’t wait to get started with his new team.

“I’m mostly excited about having the new opportunity of making new friends and brothers on the new team going through and learning how to become a better leader through athletics but also to go and maybe even earn a good degree,” Burnham said.

Burnham was also one of 96 student-athletes selected to go to the 2019 Battles Won Academy hosted by the United States Marine Corps.