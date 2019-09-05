North Bay Haven football looks to build off first win since 2017

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven Buccaneers picked up their first win since Oct. 2017 in the second week of the season.

North Bay Haven dominated Franklin County winning 35-0.

Senior Cam Gant led the offense with 283 rushing yards.

“It felt amazing extremely proud of our offensive line, they blocked their butts off and the receivers they did exceptionally well so it was a great feeling,” said Gant.

In week three, the Buccaneers will take on the Bay Tornadoes.

The team is looking to pick up its first win against a Bay County team in school history.