TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Students who wish to attend Florida State football games will now be required to get a COVID-19 test in the week prior to the game, according to a letter from FSU Athletic Director David Coburn.

Coburn added that any fan who is not wearing a mask will be asked to put on a mask or leave the event, students must sit in designated seats and any student who is sitting or standing in an unauthorized location will be asked to move or leave the event.