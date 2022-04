PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven softball teams took down Port St. Joe 8-5 at home Thursday night, extending their win streak to nine in a row.

The Buccaneers improve to 13-9 and they will begin postseason play on Tuesday, May 3.

The Tiger Sharks fall to 15-9 and they will take on Bozeman in districts on Monday, May 2.