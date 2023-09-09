PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven volleyball team went undefeated 4-0 past opponents in Saturday’s tournament.

The Buccaneers hosted Chipley, Destin, St. John Paul II and Rocky Bayou Christian.

North Bay Haven head coach Emersonn Cabatu said Saturday tournaments allow his team to see different opponents.

“Volleyball is a very small community,” Cabatu said. “If I can have that opportunity to bring these girls together in a venue like this here at North Bay and in Bay County, why not?”

The Bucs will travel to Bristol to face the class 1A defending state champions, Liberty County on Tuesday, September 12.