PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven Athletic Director Steve Gillispie confirmed Monday that Head Boys Basketball Coach Daryl Scott is no longer with the program.

Gillispe said that Scott was dismissed for “Not following school policy and for conducting activities that might have been out of compliance with FHSAA by-laws.”

Gillispe also said that he would provide more information on the situation and share those details with News 13 as soon as possible.

Coach Scott responded Monday evening that he “did not see eye-to-eye” with Gillespie and that he “resigned” and was not fired, adding that he was a volunteer coach.

North Bay Haven head girls basketball coach, Kevin Jacobs will take over as the head coach of both teams effective immediately with assistant coach Danny Hicks aiding with the boys team.

Florida high school basketball practice begins on Monday, October 30.

Scott was entering his ninth season with the North Bay Haven boys basketball program and served as the head coach of the Buccaneers for the past three seasons.

In three years at the helm, Scott led the Bucs to a 44-29 overall record, including a program-best 23-6 record in the 2021-2022 season where they reached the Class 4A Region Quarterfinal.