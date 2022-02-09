PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – For the first time in school history, the North Bay Haven cheer team will compete for a national championship.

The Buccaneers are heading to Orlando on Thursday to compete at UCA Nationals.

“It’s a huge accomplishment, we’ve been trying to do this for three years and we finally made it happen,” Buccaneers head cheer coach Katie Brown said.

“It’s a very big step in our cheer program and our school, I’ve never seen any other team do this and this is a dream team we have here, we have 10 girls who want it so bad. It’s a dream for all of us,” Buccaneers captain Katie Shoultz said.

Out of the 10 girls on the team, six of them are seniors. They said it’s crazy to see where this team was just three years ago to now.

“I’ve never had a team that’s been so connected and worked so well with each other. We really are each others best friends and it helps a lot on the floor cause we are able to leave the distractions outside and we’re able to come in here and give each other criticism, no hard feelings, we’re all close with each other and it makes it a lot better,” Buccaneers captain Chloe Gilbert said.

However, performing at this level is still new to the team and of course, there are some nerves, but the captains have had one message to the squad when it comes to those.

“Take it slow, go count by count and breathe and give it all you got in that 2 minute and 30 second routine,” Shoultz said.

Coach Brown said these Buccaneers will have to find a way to put those butterflies aside, if they want to win it all.

“That will be the biggest thing is to make sure they take the floor as if they are at a practice cause at each practice they give me 100 percent and they work hard and if they take the floor like they are at a practice, there’s not a doubt in my mind they can bring home a championship,” Brown said.

The Buccaneers will compete in the small varsity non-tumbling division on Friday afternoon.