PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With a thrilling finish, the North Bay Haven boys tennis team won their program’s first-ever Class 2A District 1 Championship on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buccaneers scored 14 points in the district tournament, just sneaking past South Walton, the runner-up, with 13 points.

It came down to the final duo matches, with North Bay Haven No. 1’s Pherson Gant and Nicolas Silva, and No. 2’s Sydney Frazier and Connor Everhart sealing the deal.

The girls Class 2A District 1 tournament was even closer, with North Bay Haven and South Walton tying at 14 points a piece.

North Bay Haven and South Walton will face off Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. at Bay High School in a head-to-head team dual to decide the district champion.