PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys soccer team was crowned the district champions on Tuesday night after their win over Marianna.

The Buccaneers took this one down to the wire, overtime and penalty kicks, but managed to beat the Bulldogs 9-7 for the 3A District 2 title.

Nicholas Harrison scored five in the win and Joe DeLuna had nine saves, four of which were penalty kick saves.

Cameron Nolte, Nathan Holmes, James Betts and Declan Houchins all scored one goal a piece as well.