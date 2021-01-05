North Bay Haven boys soccer team back in action after halt to season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys soccer team will be playing in their first game since Dec. 2 on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers had about a month off due to the school putting a halt to all extracurricular activities because of rising COVID-19 cases.

It was tough for the team to spend all that time away from each other, but they continue practicing individually as much as they could.

“It kinda put a damper on things because we had good momentum going forward and we were excited for the next game and then getting hit with quarantine it kinda just ruined everything we had going forward, but I think we can retain the momentum we had,” North Bay Haven player Nicholas Harrison said.

The Buccaneers were 1-2-2 when the season was put on hold, but some of their players were leading in scoring across the county.

The team said they are hoping to get right back into it now they are finally practicing together again.

“To take a whole month off and come back here, it’s really not easy and so just to see everyone here and stuff and participating and all in great moods and not upset about it. It’s definitely a great feeling that we’re all able to come and positively come back,” North Bay Haven soccer player Cameron Nolte said

North Bay Haven head coach Kelly Martin said he’s been easing the team back into it this past week and feels they will be ready come game time.

However, he said they are going to focus on the simple things during matchups.

“A little more talking to the players on what they need to do in the positions that they’re in and I think that’s how we are going to start off tomorrow. There’s gonna be a lot more communication from me, a little more direction from me and I think that it’s gonna be seamless once that happens and it’s gonna be just like where we left off,” Martin said.

The team takes on Marianna on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bozeman.