PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys soccer team shut out Bozeman 7-0 in their district quarterfinals game on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers had five players score in this one. Luke Vu, Nicholas Harrison, James Betts, Declan Houchins and Cameron Nolte all connected with the net at least once.

North Bay Haven will take on Rutherford in the Class 3A District 2 semifinals on Friday.