PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys’ lacrosse team earned their program, and Bay County’s first high school team win last week.

It was a three-year uphill battle, but now, North Bay Haven senior attacker Joshua Martiz said the team has developed a love for the game that wasn’t there before.

“It’s not the growth in skill that I’ve seen, it’s like a growth in passion for the sport,” Martiz said. “When we first started no one knew about it so it was people who didn’t know what to play and they just played lacrosse because it was just something to play, but now we have people who want to play and they’re passionate about playing.”

The Buccaneers have been aiming for their first win since the program’s inception in 2019, and senior Midfielder Aiden Goreman said since that time the team has grown tremendously.

“At the beginning of the season it was all very very new to us,” Goreman said. “So, to see where we started and where we are now, it’s just awesome. I’m super proud of this team”

The Buccaneers believe they have built a solid foundation for the program moving forward, and Mortiz said he predicts a bright future for the team.

“Since we started, it’s always been an uphill battle,” Mortiz said. “So, if we maintain that mentality, like the freshman now, the sophomores now, all of them, if they keep passing that down I really think that this program will, in at least two years start being super competitive.”

North Bay Haven is still the only Bay County high school with a lacrosse team, but moving forward they hope that changes.

“We need a club team in Panama City to root it, root lacrosse, make it something that’s like a Panama City sport,” Mortiz said. “North Bay Haven can’t be the only team with it.”