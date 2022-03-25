PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys’ lacrosse team reached a major milestone Wednesday night, winning their first match in the three-year history of the program.

The Buccaneers took a 6-4 victory over Escambia on Wednesday, finally putting the team in the win column, a goal the team has chased since 2019.

North Bay Haven is the only high school lacrosse team in Bay County and has competed against established programs since they started play.

News 13 Sports will be meeting with the Buccaneers this upcoming week to hear the team’s reaction to their big achievement.