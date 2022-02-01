PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boy’s basketball team set a new program win record with their victory over Arnold on Friday.

The Buccaneers broke the 19-7 mark set in the 2015-2016 season and now have improved to 21-4 after concluding their regular season on Tuesday.

Senior guard Darwin Torres is in his second year with the team and said there’s a huge difference in the team this season.

“Last year we were kind of the low dogs,” Torres said. “But this year I feel like we’ve got everybody’s respect this year. That’s pretty much what we’ve been trying to accomplish.”

The Buccaneers leading scorer, another senior guard, Chris Bibbs, has been with the program since middle school and said it’s amazing to see the growth.

“It’s crazy to me,” Bibbs said. “That every year we took one step to get better and better and better until we peaked out to make history, the best record of all time.”