North Bay Haven boys basketball aiming to make history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys basketball team is on a mission to put their name in the school’s history books this season.

The Buccaneers are aiming to have the best record in program history. In order to do that, they need to beat the record of 19-7 set by North Bay Haven’s 2016 team.

“We just want to make history. We just want to be out there on the table. I feel like we’ve been slept on for like last year, but this year was… we’re coming back,” Buccaneers point guard Darwin Torres said.

North Bay Haven is on pace to do that with a 5-1 record this year, their only loss coming to Bay on Friday night.

Even though the loss was a tough one, the team said they learned from it.

“Every loss is always a learning experience, it really opened our eyes to the little things. We were slacking off but now we’re tightening up on those things. Don’t expect many more losses from us for the rest of the season,” Buccaneers guard Chris Bibbs said.

“I preach it every day after we watched the film together we talked about the little things, rebound, rotating to your new man, little things that are gonna get us over the hump get us the victory,” head coach Daryl Scott said.

The Buccaneers also have some players who are helping out with their mission, like Bibbs. He currently is No. 11 in the state for points per game, averaging 22.7.

However, it has been a team effort this year with different guys stepping up to the challenge.

“I tell my teammates all the time, it’s not about what’s on the stats sheet, it’s about the little things. Coming in, getting an assist, picking up your man, steals, stuff like that,” North Bay Haven forward Nhimari Bell-Dormus said.

The Buccaneers next challenge is South Walton (5-3), who they host on Tuesday night.