North Bay Haven basketball teams hosts Beach Bash Christmas Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven basketball teams are hosting the Beach Bash Christmas Tournament this weekend.

More than 40 teams are in Bay County from six states to compete.

Teams playing in the tournament are from Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana and Florida.

Games will run through Saturday evening.

Last year the tournament almost didn’t happen after Hurricane Michael. Although this year’s arrangements have gone smoother the school still wants to expand the tournament with more gym space.

“Hopefully soon our gym over at Bay Haven will be the floor will be put in and we will be able to use that next year and that will give us another one,” North Bay Haven boys basketball head coach Jeremy Deal said.