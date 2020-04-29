North Bay Haven baseball players get a drive-by senior night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven head baseball coach and boosters didn’t want their seniors to miss out on senior night. Instead of not having one at all, they decided to bring the senior night to them.

Buccaneers head baseball coach Daniel Barefield and the boosters got in their cars to visit each seniors home on Tuesday night. They brought with them big signs and senior gift baskets for each player.

“Our family at North Bay Haven, we’re a pretty close family,” Barefield said. “So we honored our seniors in an unorthodox way, you know, driving to their houses and like I said being able to see their faces today that was a great moment as a coach.”

The seniors were shocked to see the parade of cars coming down their street.

“It was a surprise really, I didn’t expect it. I mean I saw a story of one of my teammates, but I didn’t expect them to come pulling up randomly,” North Bay Haven baseball senior Caden Floyd said.

Even though it was Barefield’s first season coaching the Buccaneers, he said these seniors deserved some sort of recognition for their hard work on the team.

“It’s been five six weeks since I’ve seen any of them so just seeing their faces tonight, having a quick conversation with them and thanking them for laying the foundation and being part of the team you know,” Barefield said.

It’s hard to replace the real senior night, but the Buccaneers seniors were happy to have this special memory to look back on.

“I think North Bay Haven is one of the best schools in the county cause we have stuff like this where it’s just a very tight knit family and everyone cares about everyone and we all love each other and it’s just something very special,” North Bay Haven senior baseball player Alex Foulk said.

Barefield hopes he will be able to honor the 2020 seniors in some way at next year’s senior night.