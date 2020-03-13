North Bay Haven baseball picks up first win on new home field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven baseball team picked up their first-ever win on their new home field against Rutherford 8-1 Thursday afternoon.

The Buccaneers had a huge fifth inning scoring four runs driven by singled from Hunter Farroe and Denzel Moore.

Buccaneers Matt Mormile was on the mound for North Bay Haven. He pitched seven innings allowing just one run on six hits and notching seven strikeouts.

North Bay Haven baseball coach Daniel Barefield said the home field advantage definitely helped in the big win.

“When we went over there last week we did not play our best ball,” Barefield said. “We had 10 walks, today we cut that out, we cut the errors out and we played up to our potential today for sure. Rutherford is a great ball team and they always give us a good test.”

Right now, the North Bay Haven field doesn’t have lights, so there games have to have an early start time, but they hope to get them installed as soon as possible.

North Bay Haven’s next home game is on Monday against Holmes County.