PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven baseball team is moving on to the district semifinals after an 8-2 win over Rutherford on Monday night.

The Buccaneers had a big four-run seventh inning to seal their victory over the Rams.

North Bay Haven will go up against Pensacola Catholica, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, Tuesday night in the district semifinals.