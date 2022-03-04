PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools has decided to part ways with the North Bay Haven Charter Academy athletic program following a disagreement in policy.

As a charter school, North Bay Haven has the right to change athletic policy and made some changes within its program, including adjusting the start date of football practice.

The program also had some issues with the student-athlete transfer policy adjusted to “good cause” exemptions that are not included in the policy of Bay District Schools.

In return, Bay District Schools decided that:

North Bay Haven Charter Academy will no long be included as a part of Bay District Schools Athletic Program North Bay Haven Charter Academy may not participate in any Bay District Schools Annual Meets, Championship Tournaments or All Star Selection Programs.

Bay Haven Charter Academy was not included in the disbandment, as no policies were changed within their program.

News 13 Sports will reach out to both Bay District Schools and the North Bay Haven athletic program for an in-depth look into what caused the change in policy, and why Bay District Schools has elected that it was enough to part ways.