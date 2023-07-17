PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven Charter Academy Athletics announced two new hires Monday afternoon.

North Bay Haven named Steve Gillispie as the new athletic director and Matt Knauss as the new head football coach.

Gillispe has been coaching for the last 36 years, starting his coaching career after playing baseball in college. He’s coached at various levels from junior college, to power five, scouted professionally and most recently served as the athletic director at a private academy in Georgia.

“We’re obviously we’re going to push to be the best that we could possibly be,” Gillispie said. “Having established programs with success. That’s a great place to start.”

Knauss was the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers before moving into the head coaching position. Knauss has been a head coach in Florida for five years at two high schools. Knauss said he’s been able to create a winning tradition at both and wants to continue that at North Bay Haven.

“We built the programs the right way, which means you’re going to take your lumps early on,” Knauss said. “But it’s important to never let the standard drop. And a lot of times when you take over a program, you let the standard drop and then that standard stays down there. So we’re not going to do that here.”

North Bay Haven has not announced who the next baseball coach will be.