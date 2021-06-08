North Bay Haven athletic director Dustin Rennspies named head baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven athletic director Dustin Rennspies will also be the Buccaneers new head baseball coach.

The school announced the news to parents and players on Tuesday.

Rennspies was hired to be the North Bay Haven athletic director in April. He is from the area as he graduated from Mosley High School and even coached the Dolphins under head coach Todd Harless.

He also went on to join the coaching staff at Chipola College as well.

“You know I have had the luxury of being around some great coaches, and I’ve learned that all great coaches take a little bit from everybody and all the stops they’ve been at, but you know my job as a coach is to give them as much knowledge as possible and to make them better men and into better baseball players,” Rennspies said.

Rennspies also was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of high school and played in the minor leagues from 1992 to 1993. He played for both the Dodgers and Braves organizations.

He said he definitely has aspirations for the program right now, but the goals for this season will be set by the team.

“I don’t set goals, I let our kids set the goals. When we get together and start working together in July at that point in time we’ll start seeing how they develop and at that point in time they are going to take ownership of this program and we’re gonna work together and set those goals,” Rennspies said.

Rennspies will start with the Buccaneers on June 21st, but will get things going with the baseball program the first week in July.