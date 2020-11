SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)-- The Rutherford and North Bay Haven football teams will face off on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A FHSAA State Playoffs.

Rutherford will look to fix the mistakes they've made the last two weeks of the regular season in the games against Gadsden County and Bay. Rams head coach Loren Tillman said he feels like his team was steadily improving this season up until those last two games.