PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven and Franklin County football game originally set for Friday has now been canceled.

According to Buccaneers head football coach Andy Siegal, Franklin County could not play the game this week due to COVID-19 issues.

Siegal said they made every attempt to find another opponent last minute, but could not find one.

He said they are looking to make up the game on Nov. 5 which is currently their open week.