PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven wrestling team won its first district title last week and hopes to carry that success into the remainder of the season.

The Buccaneers took first place out of eight teams competing in the Class 1A District 1 Dual Championships on Thursday, December 15.

The win marked not only North Bay Haven’s first district title, but also its program’s first tournament win ever.

“There were definitely a lot of people that were a bit upset that not behaving came in and won, North Bay Haven sophomore wrestler Logan McAlister said. “It was definitely it was a good feeling.”

The Buccaneers are seemingly stepping into position as a true competitor in the Panhandle, and Head Coach Zane Turnipseed said they’re having success with mostly underclassmen.

“I think out of our 35-something kids, 28 or more are underclassmen,” Turnipseed said. “These kids are in here doing a high school practice, that’s a big difference. I didn’t work this hard when I was in middle school. I didn’t get the competition they got, and they’re just getting way better than we would have been a few years back of their age.”

North Bay Haven has several wrestlers who had big performances at the district duals, but freshman Zander Stillgess said the team’s improvement started in the offseason with many of the Bucs traveling in the summer to compete.

“It really helps a lot with wrestling like if you go to off-season tournaments,” Stillgess said. You really have a lot of competition, especially around the area that you wrestle when you wrestle kids that you probably see in the regular season so you know what to watch out for.”

North Bay Haven has only sent one wrestler, David Mercado, on to the FHSAA state competition. However, Coach Turnipseed expects that could soon change.

“Postseason, if we can put more than one kid through the state, that’s the most we’ve ever done,” Turnipseed said. “For the last two years, it’s only been David, we don’t want him to be alone at state this year. I’ve told these guys I’m like, ‘Make sure he has a friend, don’t leave him alone at the top anymore.’ If we can get three or more kids in the state, I think people start looking our way and wondering ‘Man, what are they going to do with all those young kids in the future?'”