LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven Academy changed its good cause policy Thursday evening after Bay District Schools has ruled that the North Bay Haven athletic program would be dissociated from Bay County Athletics due to a change in rules within their program.

Officials from the charter academy said they met with Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt and agreed that North Bay Haven would be allowed to participate in Bay County Athletics once the new, good cause policy was approved.

“It’s never been our intent to undermine any type of participation by any of our student-athletes across the district,” North Bay Haven Chairman Jon Mcfatter said. “It’s really been a misunderstanding in every area.”

The new policy was approved for advertising Thursday night. It will now be advertised for 28 days.

The proposal states that if a student does not enter school within the first 10 days, they cannot compete in a sport that has already started. However, they will be able to compete in sports that have not begun.

“It basically allows students that come to our school within the first 10 days of the school year, 10 school days, to participate in a sport that has already started,” Mcfatter said.

At the North Bay Haven Board of Directors meeting, officials said that Bay District Schools’ decision to exclude North Bay Haven from Bay County athletics was “draconian and unreasonable.”