North Bay Haven 7th grader qualifies for weightlifting regionals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Class 1A District 2 meet was held at Arnold High School on Thursday afternoon. Dozens of athletes qualified for next week’s regional competiton including North Bay Haven middle school athlete Teagan Houchins.

“That’s impressive little Teagan look out for her she’s she’s headed somewhere,” Arnold girls weightlifting coach Donka Flaig said.

“It’s cool I like the team and all of that and it’s kind of cool how you can have friends and you can lift with them,” Houchins said.

Houchins is one of two 7th grade athletes on the Buccaneers’ roster. Gillian Peadan said the duo often turns heads.

“A bunch of people like last year walked up to me and said how old are you and I said sixth grade and they were always really surprised by that,” Gillian said.

Houchins is one of seven Buccaneers who will compete for a spot at state at regionals next Friday.

“All the girls have worked hard but I feel like they’ve really pushed themselves as a very young group,” North Bay Haven weightlifting coach Aaron Paille said.